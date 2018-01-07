Watch Jayson Tatum Hilariously Throw Down Huge Dunk On His Own Teammate

Players around the NBA are beginning to learn that if Jayson Tatum is attacking the rim, it’s probably wise to just get out of the way.

The Boston Celtics rookie has been lauded for his sharpshooting through the first half of the 2017-18 campaign, but the 19-year-old also is a pretty strong finisher at the basket. Just ask Karl-Anthony Towns, or even one of Tatum’s own teammates.

In the third quarter of the Celtics’ 87-85 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Tatum threw down a monster dunk and managed to posterize Boston big man Aron Baynes in the process.

Talk about having no regard for human life.

Maybe Baynes will return the favor by setting a hard screen on Tatum in practice.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images