Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down Huge Dunk Over Karl-Anthony Towns

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Jayson Tatum did something really impressive.

The 19-year-old has exceeded expectations in his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, and he provided an emphatic reminder Friday night of just how versatile his skill set is.

While Tatum mostly has been lauded for his sharpshooting this season, he’s also proved to be a strong finisher at the rim. Karl-Anthony Towns learned this the hard way in the first quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum throws the hammer down! 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/GBdmcZ4bfq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 6, 2018

Put that on a poster.

It shouldn’t be very long until Tatum does something that leaves you scratching your head and wondering how he possibly still is a teenager.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images