Watch Judge Eviscerate Larry Nassar In Powerful Sentencing Of Disgraced Doctor

Photo via Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

To say Judge Rosemarie Aquilina spared no sympathy for Larry Nassar would be an understatement.

Aquilina was tasked Wednesday with sentencing Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State who pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual misconduct and over the last week has faced testimony from more than 90 women who claim Nassar sexually abused them.

Aquilina’s verdict was definitive — she sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison — and her delivery of the news in the Lansing, Mich., courtroom was unequivocally strong.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to Larry Nassar: "As much as it was my honor and privilege to hear the sister survivors, it is my honor and privilege to sentence you. Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again." pic.twitter.com/sBV2vOgPUr — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2018

Aquilina added one final note after announcing Nassar’s sentencing.

Judge Aquilina sentences Larry Nassar to 175 years in prison. “I just signed your death warrant.” — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 24, 2018

Aquilina also took Nassar to task for the letter he wrote the court complaining it might be too difficult for him to listen to victim testimonies against him.

For those who missed it. This is the look Judge Aquilina gave Larry Nassar after she finished reading that six page letter, where at one point he said "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorn." pic.twitter.com/W8qIKJmTTm — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) January 24, 2018

Nassar issued an apology before sentencing began, but his words rang hollow.

JUST IN: Larry Nassar speaks ahead of sentencing: "An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days." pic.twitter.com/joueSQ7rzD — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2018

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced on more assault convictions next week.