Watch Judge Eviscerate Larry Nassar In Powerful Sentencing Of Disgraced Doctor

To say Judge Rosemarie Aquilina spared no sympathy for Larry Nassar would be an understatement.
Aquilina was tasked Wednesday with sentencing Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State who pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual misconduct and over the last week has faced testimony from more than 90 women who claim Nassar sexually abused them.
Aquilina’s verdict was definitive — she sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison — and her delivery of the news in the Lansing, Mich., courtroom was unequivocally strong.
Aquilina added one final note after announcing Nassar’s sentencing.
Aquilina also took Nassar to task for the letter he wrote the court complaining it might be too difficult for him to listen to victim testimonies against him.
Nassar issued an apology before sentencing began, but his words rang hollow.
Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced on more assault convictions next week.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP