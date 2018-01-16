Watch LaMelo Ball Hilariously Botch Self Alley-Oop In Lithuania

Garbage time grants players an opportunity to get a little flashy, but if you’re going to try something slick, you better complete the play.

LaMelo Ball did not do this Monday.

With Ball and Vytautas leading BC Lietuvos Rytas by a whopping 44 points with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, LaMelo tried to add to his highlight reel by attempting a self alley-oop.

Unfortunately for the 16-year-old, he came up very short.

LaMelo Ball tries to throw an alley-oop to himself and misses (via @ballislife) pic.twitter.com/SCx9hPycnN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2018

It was an otherwise successful outing for the Ball family, as LaMelo notched 31 points and LiAngelo scored 29 in Vytautas’ blowout victory.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports