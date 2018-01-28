Watch LaVar Ball’s Wild Pep Talk Before Head-Coaching Debut In Lithuania

LaVar Ball continues to make strides in Lithuania.
The Ball patriarch took the sports world by storm when he announced his two youngest sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, would be taking their talents to North-Eastern Europe to play professional basketball.
Both Ball sons have shined on the court in Lithuania, which apparently has allowed LaVar to climb the ranks. He served as an assistant coach for a game last week, and on Sunday, he made his head-coaching debut.
And in a surprise to no one, Ball gave a rather ridiculous pre-game speech, which didn’t appear to get his team very fired up.
Check it out:
Classic LaVar.
While the pregame speech might not have been very great, Vytautas still managed to cruise to a 151-120 win.
