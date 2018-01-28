Watch LaVar Ball’s Wild Pep Talk Before Head-Coaching Debut In Lithuania

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Ball continues to make strides in Lithuania.

The Ball patriarch took the sports world by storm when he announced his two youngest sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, would be taking their talents to North-Eastern Europe to play professional basketball.

Both Ball sons have shined on the court in Lithuania, which apparently has allowed LaVar to climb the ranks. He served as an assistant coach for a game last week, and on Sunday, he made his head-coaching debut.

And in a surprise to no one, Ball gave a rather ridiculous pre-game speech, which didn’t appear to get his team very fired up.

Check it out:

😂😂😂 LaVar Ball's pregame speech before his head coaching debut.

"Operation Beatdown! Run fast, have fun and let's whoop dat ass!" Watch the game LIVE (2PM ET): https://t.co/S6pI6Q0t6J pic.twitter.com/jDRuw2AK9l — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 28, 2018

Classic LaVar.

While the pregame speech might not have been very great, Vytautas still managed to cruise to a 151-120 win.