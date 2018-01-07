Watch Marcus Mariota Inadvertently Throw Touchdown Pass To Himself

Photo via Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports Images.

Anything can happen in the playoffs, just ask Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

With the Titans down 21-3 in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Mariota scrambled left and tried to hit Corey Davis with a pass in the endzone, but cornerback Darrelle Revis got his hands on the pass.

But he didn’t bat it down, instead keeping the pass in the air, which Mariota had the wherewithal to grab and scamper on into the end zone for the score.

Take a look at this wild sequence:

The score prompted a pretty impressive comeback by the Titans.