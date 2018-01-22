New England Patriots

Watch Olivia Culpo Jump Into Danny Amendola’s Arms After Patriots’ Win

by on Mon, Jan 22, 2018 at 12:21PM
No one was happier for Danny Amendola after the New England Patriots’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game than his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Culpo joined the Patriots wide receiver on the Gillette Stadium field amid New England’s confetti-soaked celebration, making for some picturesque moments the supermodel later shared on social media.

BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MVP

Amendola, of course, had a huge game for the Patriots, catching two touchdown passes, including the game-winner with less than three minutes remaining.

The Patriots can’t spend too much time celebrating, as they now must prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. But Amendola sure did his part to keep New England’s season alive, and Culpo clearly is very proud of her man.

