Watch Patriots Celebrate Win Over Titans In Awesome Locker Room Video

The New England Patriots are onto the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots took care of business Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, thrashing the Tennessee Titans 35-14 to book their ticket to their seventh (!) consecutive AFC Championship Game.

After the win over the Titans, New England rejoiced in its locker room. But in typical Patriots fashion, it wasn’t long before head coach Bill Belichick reminded his team that a tough week of work awaited.

Check out the scene in the Pats locker room from Saturday night:

"How do we feel about going to our 7th consecutive AFC Championship game?" Inside the locker room after Saturday's win:#NotDone pic.twitter.com/CysjSoeJMg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 15, 2018

We have a feeling owner Robert Kraft hasn’t gotten tired of greeting the players after a playoff win in Foxboro, Mass.

If the Patriots are able to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LII with a win over the Jaguars on Sunday, New England’s locker room surely will be as jubilant as ever.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports