Watch Patriots’ Kenny Britt Try To Name Every NFL QB He’s Played With

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kenny Britt has played on a lot of bad football teams during his NFL career, and he’s caught passes from a whole stable of mediocre quarterbacks.

Reflecting on his career Wednesday during a Super Bowl LII media session, the New England Patriots wide receiver speculated he’s played with 25 different quarterbacks since entering the league in 2009.

We wanted to know: Can he name them all? Here’s his attempt:

Kenny Britt said he’s played with 25 different quarterbacks during his NFL career. I asked if he can name them all. pic.twitter.com/ZSiSIvsRd4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 31, 2018

Britt’s initial estimate turned out to be a bit off. A look through his career stats revealed he’s actually played with 15 quarterbacks, which still is a tremendously high number for a player who’s been in the league for nine seasons. And, as you’ll see in a moment, none of the first 14 can even come close to matching his current signal-caller, the legendary Tom Brady.

Here’s the full list, with asterisks indicating the names Britt, who’s played for the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Patriots, could not remember:

Vince Young

Kerry Collins

Rusty Smith

Matt Hasselbeck

Jake Locker

Ryan Fitzpatrick*

Austin Davis*

Shaun Hill*

Nick Foles

Case Keenum

Jared Goff*

DeShone Kizer*

Kevin Hogan*

Cody Kessler*

Tom Brady

Oof. That’s ugly. It’s no surprise Britt never experienced playoff football before signing with the Patriots in December.

Britt still has yet to play in his first postseason game. He was a healthy scratch in the divisional round and the AFC Championship Game, with Phillip Dorsett getting the nod as the Patriots’ fourth wideout behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola.

Still, he said he’s loving his time with New England as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

“I’m just glad that I got the opportunity to come here and play for an organization like this,” Britt said. “And to tell you the truth, ever since I signed, I haven’t looked back.”

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com