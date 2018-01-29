Watch Pelicans Fan Take Warmup Shot After Sneaking Onto Court In Disguise

The New Orleans Pelicans won’t replace DeMarcus Cousins with a misfiring fan any time soon.

A Pelicans fan sneaked onto the court, stretched and took a warmup shot Sunday night at Smoothie King Center prior to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The fan was dressed in Pelicans warmup gear and was sitting courtside when he made his move. Only a police officer kept him from pursuing his hoop dreams further.

The fan, who outed himself as comedian Tony T. Roberts, slipped onto the court in an apparent prank.

That’s comedian @TonyTRoberts, who was hosting boogies comedy jam — A FREAS (@freaslife) January 29, 2018

Don’t try this on your home courts, NBA fans. Leave the shooting to the professionals.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images