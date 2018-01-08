Watch Stanford Stun USC With Half-Court Buzzer-Beater In Frantic Finish

March January Madness officially is here.

The NCAA Tournament still is over two months away, but college basketball’s regular season is providing plenty of entertainment. Case in point: Sunday night’s matchup between Stanford and USC, which saw five points scored in the final three seconds in a wild ending.

Here’s how it went down: With eight seconds remaining, USC’s Jordan McLaughlin drove the length of the court to hit a contested layup that put the Trojans up by two points with just 1.7 seconds on the clock.

Ballgame, right? Daejon Davis had other plans, as the Cardinal’s freshman guard launched a desperation heave from beyond half court — and drilled it for the game-winner.

Here's the absurd finish to #USC-Stanford, including Daejon Davis's game-winning shot from halfcourt. pic.twitter.com/BpmvvhysBi — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) January 8, 2018

Davis’ miracle shot gave Stanford a 77-76 win over its Pac-12 rival and sent the Cardinal’s Maple Pavilion into a frenzy.

Here’s an up-close look at the mayhem:

Neither team is ranked, and Stanford improved to just 8-8 with the win. But Sunday’s thriller was a friendly reminder that the drama is starting to build in college basketball — and things only will get crazier from here.

Photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images