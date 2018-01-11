Watch Stephen A. Smith Eviscerate Wizards In Fiery Rant On ‘First Take’

Stephen A. Smith is mad at the Washington Wizards.

Like really, really mad at the Wizards.

The ever-opinionated ESPN personality has high expectations for John Wall, Bradley Beal and Co., but Washington’s seeming inability to fulfill its potential has led Smith to a breaking point. Watch him unleash on the Wizards during Thursday’s episode of “First Take:”

Yikes.

Now, we’re not sure Washington deserves that much criticism, but it’s easy to see where Smith is coming from.

After their 107-104 home loss to the 17-24 Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Wizards sit 23-18, good for fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. That’s not horrible, but it’s certainly underwhelming from a team who has enough talent to back up their absurdly loud mouths.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports