Watch Tom Brady Look Back On ‘Painful’ Patriots-Giants Super Bowl Film

Episode 2 of “Tom vs Time” was as much about Tom Brady looking forward as it was him looking back.

The second episode of the New England Patriots quarterback’s new Facebook series heavily focused on Brady’s obsession with game film. Sure, the 40-year-old QB studies recent film to help gain an edge on his opponents, but he also looks back on old, sometimes painful video during the many hours he spends in his office.

And for both Brady and Patriots fans, there is no film more painful than that from the Pats’ Super Bowl XLII loss to the New York Giants.

Watch Brady look back on the infamous defeat, which ended the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season in 2007, at the 8:25 mark in the video below:

Props to Brady for not deleting that wretched file years ago.

There were plenty of other interesting moments in Episode 2, including Brady working with quarterback guru Tom House, and a close look at the relationship between Brady and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Episode 3 of “Tom vs Time” drops Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images