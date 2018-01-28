Watch Tom Brady Lose Game Of Basketball Knockout In Questionable Fashion

Tom Brady is just like the rest of us.

He’s got six Super Bowl rings, a supermodel wife, fancy supercars … and he understands how it feels to get robbed in a game of knockout.

The New England Patriots quarterback Instagrammed a clip Saturday from his “Tom vs Time” Facebook series. The clip, which presumably will air in the upcoming third episode, shows Brady losing a game of basketball knockout in questionable fashion.

Check this out:

If we may quote “The Big Lebowski’s” always-NSFW Walter Sobchak: “Over the line! Mark it zero!”

We can only hope there’s more clips of Brady playing hoops in Episode 3 of “Tom vs Time.”

As for Episode 2, which dropped Sunday, it gave us a fascinating look into Brady’s obsession with game film as well his complex relationship with Josh McDaniels.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images