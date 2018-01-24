Watch Top NFL Prospect Josh Allen Hilariously Miss Throw At Senior Bowl

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. currently has projected as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
While the 6-foot-5 signal-caller has all the measurables to be a “prototypical” NFL quarterback, his numbers in college left a lot to be desired. Allen struggled against the only two Power Five schools he played against during his three-year career, throwing zero touchdowns and three interceptions in games against Iowa and Oregon.
Allen is participating in the 2018 Senior Bowl in order to showcase his abilities to NFL executives, and so far it hasn’t gone very well.
On Wednesday, Allen and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who Kiper has ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class, partook in an accuracy drill and let’s just say one was much better than the other.
Oof.
But the day didn’t get any better for Allen, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pat Forde.
“With receivers running routes against air, Allen’s first pass sailed about five yards over the head of Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli,” Forde writes. “Other passes went awry thereafter, in a scrimmage situation. There were some impressive throws that showcased Allen’s big arm, but also some short tosses with way too much velocity that receivers could not hang onto.”
The Cleveland Browns, who own the top pick in the draft, might be best served drafting UCLA’s Josh Rosen or running back Saquon Barkley instead of putting their eggs in Allen’s basket.
