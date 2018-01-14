West Virginia Players Take Swings At Court-Storming Texas Tech Fans

Fair warning to all college basketball fans: Storm courts at your own risk.
No. 8 Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling 72-71 home win over No. 2 West Virginia on Saturday. After the final buzzer, Red Raiders fans stormed the court in jubilation to celebrate the upset.
But during the frenzy, cameras caught West Virginia forward Wesley Harris throwing a punch at a fan. He’s not the only Mountaineer who lost his cool, though, as two other players could be seen shoving fans.
Check this out:
Yikes.
Here’s another look:
Tough to imagine these players don’t end up receiving some sort of discipline.
Still, it’s important to remember these college hoops teams are loaded with teenagers and 20-somethings, and that emotions understandably sometimes get the best of them.
Thumbnail photo via Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
