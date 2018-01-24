What Discipline May Be In Store For Bruins Winger Brad Marchand?

Brad Marchand posted a pair of points in the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but he may have to pay the price for something else that took place.

The Bruins winger landed an elbow to Marcus Johansson’s head during Tuesday’s game. As a result, The Department of Player Safety is looking into the intent and severity of the hit.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images