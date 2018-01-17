Who Stephen A. Smith Believes Celtics Should Trade For Anthony Davis

The Anthony Davis-to-Boston Celtics rumors aren’t going away any time soon.

The New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward scored 45 points in his teams 116-113 overtime win in Boston on Tuesday. And before, during and after the game, all anyone could talk about was the possibility of Davis one day playing for the C’s.

But Green Teamers must ask themselves this question: How much would you be willing to part with for Davis?

Most C’s fans have labeled rookie forward Jayson Tatum, not sophomore guard Jaylen Brown, as Boston’s most untouchable asset not named Kyrie Irving. But during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith made the case that the Celtics should offer Tatum in a package for “The Brow.”

Watch him explain in the video below:

Quite a hot take from ESPN’s preeminent yeller.

Including Horford in a potential deal for Davis probably is a no-brainer. But parting with Tatum, who continues to impress in his first NBA season, would be a tough pill to swallow for Celtics fans.

In any event, C’s supporters probably shouldn’t get their hopes up, as Davis himself threw some cold water on the rumors Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images