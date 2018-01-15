Why Barcelona Paid Liverpool So Much For Philippe Coutinho Transfer

FC Barcelona already was enjoying a great 2017-18 season, so why did it have to spend a king’s ransom on Philippe Coutinho?

The Spanish soccer giant signed the Brazilian midfielder from Liverpool last week in a £146 million ($197 million) transfer, which is the second-most expensive player acquisition in history behind Neymar’s blockbuster move to PSG.

Barcelona doesn’t necessarily need Coutinho to power its pursuits of La Liga (Spanish League), Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and UEFA Champions League glory this season, but the 25-year-old will boost his new team’s chances of success this season while enhancing its prospects for winning the future.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Miras Eszhan