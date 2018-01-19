Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Is Rooting Against Tom Brady, Patriots In AFC Title Game

Jaylen Brown has embraced Boston during his young Celtics career, but he can’t support the hometown football team this weekend.

Brown, you see, is a cousin of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, whose team will be in New England this Sunday to take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The 21-year-old wing told reporters after Thursday’s 89-80 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers he plans to wear a Bouye jersey to the Celtics’ game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. He’s also hoping for a three-interception game from the Pro Bowler, who will be tasked with slowing down Tom Brady and the Patriots’ high-octane offense.

Jaylen Brown: "I hope my cousin (A.J. Bouye) picks off Brady three times" on Sunday pic.twitter.com/EfoXUYDN6Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 19, 2018

As if an AFC title game against Brady wasn’t motivation enough, Bouye surely will be looking bounce back after allowing two highlight-reel touchdowns to Antonio Brown in Jacksonville’s divisional-round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. A Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro this season, Brown’s cousin is one of several stars on a loaded Jaguars defense that ranks among the NFL’s best.

The Patriots and Jags are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET, so Brown should be able to catch most of the game after the Celtics wrap up their 1 p.m. matinee.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images