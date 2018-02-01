Why Colin Cowherd Believes LeBron James Is ‘Absolutely Done’ With Cavs

Will the Cavaliers’ underwhelming, drama-filled season be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for LeBron James in Cleveland?

Colin Cowherd sure thinks so.

During Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd explained why he believes James’ days with the Cavaliers are numbered. The radio host made note of what he believes to have been a theme in James’ previous exits with the Cavs and Miami Heat, respectively, and Cowherd believes the star forward once again finds himself in an “unhealthy relationship.”

Here’s Cowherd’s full explanation:

"He is absolutely so done psychologically and emotionally with Cleveland. Once again, he's in a completely unhealthy and uneven relationship." — @ColinCowherd on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/5Ud4zGuX6O — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 31, 2018

It wouldn’t be a total shocker to see James part ways with the Cavs over the offseason. At age 33, James likely wants to play for a legitimate championship contender while he’s still in his prime. Given Cleveland’s current state and its bleak future, it’s hard to envision the team playing for a title any time soon.

The sports world already has experienced a James free-agent sweepstakes twice, and it seems like there’s a strong chance of a third go-around this summer.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports