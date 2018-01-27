Why ESPN’s Jemele Hill Is Leaving ‘SportsCenter’ For ‘The Undefeated’

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jemele Hill has cleared the air about her impending departure from “Sportscenter.”

The ESPN host used Twitter on Friday to explain why she has decided to leave her role on the 6 p.m. ET edition of “Sportscenter” for “The Undefeated,” the network’s website dedicated to the intersection of sports, race and culture. Hill insists she asked for the move and is eager to “return to reporting, writing and commentary.”

I have a few things to say … pic.twitter.com/tqEBXLajtp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2018

News of Hill’s “Sportscenter” exit emerged Friday, and the move will end a tumultuous year in the spotlight in which she clashed with Donald Trump and was suspended two weeks for for tweets violating ESPN’s social-media policy.

Hill is expected to depart “SC6” during the first week of February, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch.