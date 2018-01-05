Why ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi Isn’t Surprised By Patriots’ Reported Tension

Seth Wickersham’s report about significant friction within the New England Patriots certainly introduces some new, revealing information — but was the story all that surprising?

Probably not, if you’ve been following the team closely this season.

Former Patriot linebacker Tedy Bruschi, for one, wasn’t all that surprised by the reported tension behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium. Watch him explain why during an appearance Friday morning on ESPN’s “SportsCenter:”

It appears Bruschi, like many interested in the Patriots, could see this coming from a mile away.

But the real question isn’t whether Wickersham’s information is or isn’t true, as he’s given no reason to doubt his journalistic integrity. Rather, the primary focus is on whether anything in the ESPN story is a big deal.

The Patriots themselves are acting like there’s nothing to worry about, but, one way or another, we’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images