Why Lionel Messi Isn’t To Blame For Argentina Soccer’s Recent Struggles

Lionel Messi’s international soccer career proves how hard living comfortably in a burning house can be.

Despite being one of the sport’s all-time greats, the superstar forward’s failure to win a major tournament with Argentina’s senior national team remains a blemish on his glittering resumé. Messi and his countrymen hope to put things right this summer by winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Argentina’s Football Association for years has been mired in waves of crises, which have yet to recede fully.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss how the chaos within Argentina’s federation has hurt Argentina’s results. Watch the above video for their opinions on how much blame Messi really deserves for his country’s 25-year title drought.

Or you can watch the full episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images