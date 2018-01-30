Why Max Kellerman Admires Tom Brady’s Handling Of Daughter Comments

Tom Brady defended his family and made his point.

But he also didn’t go overboard Monday while addressing the on-air comments made last week by WEEI’s Alex Reimer, and for that, ESPN’s Max Kellerman expressed “enormous admiration” for the New England Patriots quarterback on Tuesday’s episode of “First Take.”

Brady cut short his weekly WEEI interview Monday because Reimer called his daughter an “annoying little pissant” last Thursday during a conversation about the QB’s “Tom vs. Time” Facebook documentary series. Brady said he’d evaluate whether he wanted to go back on the popular “Kirk & Callahan” show moving forward.

WEEI suspended Reimer indefinitely, but Brady made it clear Monday during Super Bowl LII Opening Night that he didn’t want the radio host to get fired over the incident. As Brady explained, people make mistakes and he’d “hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images