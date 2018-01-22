Why Max Kellerman Believes Jaguars Got Robbed By Officials Vs. Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t the only ones left questioning the officiating after the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Max Kellerman declared Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” that the Jaguars were “robbed” by the officials, who flagged Jacksonville six times for 98 yards and New England only once for 10 yards in Sunday’s thrilling showdown in Foxboro.

Kellerman based his argument more on individual situations than the disparity in calls, as there were flags thrown on Jacksonville in key spots, including a controversial pass interference call against Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye that paved the way for New England’s first touchdown. And Kellerman has a theory as to why the officials made that particular call near the end of the first half.

“Let me tell you why I think the Patriots got that call. Because (Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski) got knocked out of the game a couple of plays before that and the refs were there going, ‘Well, we’ve got to give them something.’ … ‘Let’s give them this PI.’ That’s what it felt like,” Kellerman said. “That was a bogus call that absolutely changed the entire tenor of the game.

“What should have been 14-3 or maybe 14-6 (Jaguars) was 14-10. That halftime score should have been 17-3 going into that. And by the way, the Jags get the ball back (after halftime) and they make it 20, should have been 20-3 after the half. It was the difference in the game, absolutely Jacksonville got robbed.”

Many folks on Twitter, like Kellerman, were skeptical of Sunday’s officiating, especially after a video started circulating of what looked like an official celebrating with the Patriots following a touchdown and another video surfaced of an official congratulating Tom Brady after New England’s win.

No matter what, this is the Patriots we’re talking about. There’s inevitably going to be a lot of screaming, shouting and crazy conspiracy theories for as long as they remain atop the football world.

