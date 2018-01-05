Why ESPN’s Max Kellerman Believes Robert Kraft Made ‘Big, Big Mistake’

Max Kellerman believes Robert Kraft is more effective in the boardroom than he is in the locker room.

The ESPN “First Take” co-host ripped the New England Patriots owner Friday for his reported decision to undermine head coach and general manager Bill Belichick’s authority on the team’s football matters. In an explosive piece which details a growing rift between Patriots power-brokers, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham on Friday reported Kraft forced head coach and general manager Bill Belichick to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in apparent support of Tom Brady’s desire to play into his mid-40s.

Kellerman offered this opinion on Kraft’s reported big call, which he describes as a “big, big mistake.”

.@maxkellerman is concerned that Robert Kraft made a huge mistake. pic.twitter.com/oL3DYQ8Ivd — First Take (@FirstTake) January 5, 2018

Wickersham reports Kraft’s trade mandate made Belichick “furious and demoralized” and ultimately might hasten his departure from the organization.

