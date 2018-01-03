Why Nick Wright Believes Isaiah Thomas’ Injury Ultimately Could Help Cavs

Could Isaiah Thomas’ injury actually be a blessing in disguise for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Thomas missed Cleveland’s first 36 games before making his season debut Tuesday night in the Cavaliers’ 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena. The All-Star guard scored 17 points in 19 minutes off the bench in his first game with the Cavs since arriving in an offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

In short, Thomas looked very good as the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak. And Nick Wright of FS1’s “First Things First” said Wednesday he believes the time off Thomas had before returning from the hip injury that cut short his 2017 postseason with Boston actually could benefit the Cavs in the long run, as Kevin Love has played extremely efficient basketball in I.T.’s absence and now has a full head of steam as Cleveland seeks its fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

"If Isaiah Thomas is at full strength by the end of the season, this injury will have worked in the Cavs' favor because of what it did for Kevin Love."@getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/NP5bqjg8ys — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 3, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images