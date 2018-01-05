Why Nick Wright Believes Paul Pierce Is Being ‘Petty,’ ‘Delusional’

Nick Wright is back with another fiery, Boston Celtics-related take.
The co-host of FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” has thrown cold water on the C’s all season, and now he’s back with some thoughts on Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
Boston plans to run a tribute video for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas when the two teams meet at TD Garden on Feb. 11, the same day the Celtics plan to retire Pierce’s number. And during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Thursday, The Truth admitted he’s not too keen on seeing Thomas honored the same day his number will be sent to the Garden rafters.
While Green Teamers likely side with Pierce on this one, Wright sure doesn’t, as he believes the future Hall of Famer is being “delusional” and “petty.”
Take it away, Nick:
Is Pierce being a bit of a diva? Maybe. But delusional and petty?
Seems like a stretch, but what else would you expect from a remixed version of Skip Bayless?
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP