Why Nick Wright Still Isn’t Sold On Celtics Despite Big Win Over Cavs

The Boston Celtics just can’t win with Nick Wright.

The Skip Bayless-esque co-host of FOX Sports One’s “First Things First” has been lukewarm on the C’s all season, despite their emergence as legitimate contenders in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. So, did Boston’s 102-88 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday convince Wright that the Celtics are legit?

Nope, because the Cavs’ performance, which came on the second leg of a back-to-back, was an “outlier,” according to Wright. Watch him explain himself Thursday morning:

"If you're in the correct field, that the Cavs are obviously the favorite [over Celtics], you should still feel that way. Last night was the outlier of outlier performances." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ceifLjhXmz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 4, 2018

In Wright’s defense, it really is difficult to take much from Wednesday night’s game, as the Cavs surely will look different once Isaiah Thomas has been fully integrated into the offense.

Still, Boston now has victories this season over the Cavs, the Golden State Warriors, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets.

Need we say more?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images