Why Shannon Sharpe Thinks Tom Brady’s Hand Injury Is ‘Big Fat Nothing Burger’

Is Tom Brady’s hand injury serious? Is it no big deal? Is it somewhere in between?

One way or another, we’ll find out Sunday afternoon when the New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Shannon Sharpe already is convinced Brady’s hand ailment isn’t worth paying attention to, however. During Thursday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe referred to the Patriots quarterback’s injury as a “big fat nothing burger.”

Watch the Pro Football Hall of Famer explain himself in the video below:

"This is a big fat nothing burger with all the dressings and all the sides… this is another Baker Mayfield situation."@ShannonSharpe on reports that Tom Brady injured his hand in practice pic.twitter.com/6zYVppQgoX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 18, 2018

Well, that’s one way to put it.

Comparing Brady’s situation to that of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who dealt with the flu in the week leading up to the Sooners’ Rose Bowl loss to Georgia, is a bit of a false equivalence. A hand injury, of course, has nothing in common with an illness.

Furthermore, the rhetoric surrounding Brady’s issue is entirely different than what we saw with Mayfield. Most reports out of Foxboro, Mass., have indicated Brady will be just fine, while Mayfield himself said his sickness limited his ability to prepare for the Rose Bowl.

Nonetheless, #HandGate has introduced an interesting wrinkle in the Patriots’ quest for a sixth Super Bowl championship.

