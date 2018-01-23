Why Skip Bayless Believes Bill Belichick ‘Lost A Power Struggle’ With Tom Brady

The Patriots are preparing for their eighth Super Bowl appearance of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, with New England winning five of its previous seven trips to the big game with its current quarterback-head coach combo.

But is there actually trouble brewing in paradise?

New England has performed well since ESPN published a report earlier this month detailing a supposed rift involving Brady, Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, and they’ll enter Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 as heavy favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Skip Bayless still couldn’t help but wonder Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” whether there’s something going on behind closed doors, especially with Belichick downplaying Brady’s hand injury in the wake of Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

"Bill Belichick lost a power struggle effectively with his quarterback."@RealSkipBayless looks at a potential rift between Tom Brady and his head coach pic.twitter.com/9Cah8elcOG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 23, 2018

The Patriots, of course, traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in October for a second-round draft pick, which the ESPN report said Belichick wasn’t happy about. Bayless evidently believes there’s something to that reported disappointment, perhaps adding to some lingering tension between Belichick and Brady even as New England eyes its sixth Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images