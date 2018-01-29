Why Skip Bayless Believes Celtics-Warriors Was An ‘NBA Finals Preview’

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics went toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and almost came out on top, falling 109-105 thanks to Stephen Curry’s 49-point outburst.

Boston split the season series with the Warriors, and if all goes according to the script, the best team in the Eastern Conference will see the defending champions come June in the NBA Finals.

At least, that’s what Skip Bayless believes.

Bayless, noted LeBron James antagonist, believes that Saturday’s game at Oracle Arena was indeed an NBA Finals preview, saying Monday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” that the C’s defense and head coach Brad Stevens have convinced him that Boston will face Golden State in the Finals.

"That looked and felt like a Finals preview to me." — @RealSkipBayless on Golden State's 109-105 win over Boston pic.twitter.com/OFOQ9JEq0a — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 29, 2018

While the Celtics certainly look like the class of the East right now, it’s hard to count out James and the Cleveland Cavaliers just yet, despite all of their drama.