Why Skip Bayless Believes Jaguars Have ‘Little To No Shot’ At Beating Patriots

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a huge upset Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field and now will face the New England Patriots as major underdogs in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. It’s unlikely the Patriots will overlook the Jaguars — something the Steelers almost certainly did — but does Jacksonville have any chance against the defending Super Bowl champions?

Skip Bayless doesn’t think so.

Bayless said Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” the Jaguars have “little to no shot” at beating the Patriots this Sunday in Foxboro. Tom Brady is coming off another excellent playoff performance in New England’s 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, and the Patriots always seem to be prepared for whatever their opponent throws their way.