Why Skip Bayless Believes LeBron James Quit On Cavs In Loss To Celtics

The Boston Celtics steamrolled the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-88 on Wednesday night at TD Garden, and Skip Bayless wasn’t too pleased with LeBron James’ effort.

James scored a team-high 19 points, secured seven rebounds and dished out six assists in Cleveland’s loss but sat out the entire fourth quarter, causing Bayless to suggest Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the Cavs superstar “quit” on his teammates.

“The body language of LeBron James looked to me like it was saying, ‘You know, you guys are all so sorry tonight, you don’t deserve to have me in the fourth quarter,’ That’s what it looked like to me. That’s what it looked like. I’m sorry,” Bayless said. “That was pathetic. He goes 1 for 6 (in the third quarter) after the first half that he played. I guess either he’s not the fittest athlete on the planet, number one, or number two, he just said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this disaster.’ ”

"It sure looked to me like LeBron James quit on his team… How can the fittest player in the league run out of gas?"@RealSkipBayless on LeBron sitting out the entire 4th Quarter against the Celtics pic.twitter.com/BiRLshdYUH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 4, 2018

The Celtics led 55-47 at halftime and 81-68 after three quarters. Boston was in the driver’s seat for much of the night, but Cleveland still was within reach with 12 minutes remaining. Yet James started the fourth quarter on the bench — as he often does — and never returned as the Celtics extended their lead and maintained control.

Although Bayless isn’t happy with James’ fourth-quarter absence, the NBA season is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Cavs understand that as much as anyone. Just look at last season, when they easily reached the NBA Finals despite the Celtics earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, or at the fact that Isaiah Thomas didn’t play at all Wednesday despite returning from a hip injury one night prior.

Also, it would be easier to criticize James for “quitting” on his teammates if he wasn’t the best basketball player on the planet and the No. 1 reason why Cleveland is a perennial title contender.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images