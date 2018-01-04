Why Skip Bayless Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Under More Pressure Than LeBron James

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

All roads in the NBA lead back to LeBron James. At least it does in Skip Bayless’ mind.

And heading into Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, Bayless was all-in on his hot takes between James and Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

And his belief Wednesday — a somewhat tepid take by his standards — was that Irving now is under “ten-times more pressure” to succeed than LeBron is.

“It was similar to what (Kevin) Durant did with (Russell) Westbrook,” Bayless said on his talk show on FS1. “Kyrie got tired of — I got this from a source very close to Kyrie and I’m going to say it again because I also had a source very close to Kevin, and I was ahead of that about three years before, I was saying Kevin doesn’t enjoy playing with Russell Westbrook — Kyrie in the end just didn’t enjoy playing with all things LeBron on and off the floor. He didn’t like the fact that LeBron seemed to care more about stats and sort of self-promotion ”

Take a listen to his full theory:

"Kyrie Irving is under 10x more pressure right now than LeBron James." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/81MVn4gZgF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 3, 2018

Now, like most things involving Bayless, it is important to note his ridiculous disdain for James, which skews pretty much anything he says regarding him.

Nevertheless, he certainly has a point in that there certainly is quite a bit of pressure on Irving seeing as he was the one who wanted out. But the degree Bayless makes it out to be may be reaching a bit.