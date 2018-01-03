Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Isaiah Thomas Should ‘Want’ Celtics Tribute

Say what you want about tribute videos, but it’s tough to argue that Isaiah Thomas doesn’t deserve one from the Boston Celtics.

The question is: When should he get one?

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard will make his return to TD Garden on Wednesday, though he won’t play in the highly anticipated rematch between the Celtics and the Cavs. And Thomas, who made his emotional debut for Cleveland on Tuesday, says he doesn’t want the C’s to play a tribute video Wednesday night, both because he won’t be playing and also because his family won’t be in attendance.

But should he let the C’s run the video anyway, rather than Feb. 11, the same day the Celts will retire Paul Pierce’s number? Well, Stephen A. Smith sure thinks so. Here’s what he had to say about IT’s return during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take:”

Honestly, the fact that tribute videos have become relevant topics of discussion is a bit ridiculous, as is the fact that players like Thomas apparently want to control when and where they get honored.

Furthermore, former Celtic Jae Crowder talking about why he should get an ovation makes him look like more of a diva than Diana Ross.

But alas, this is the NBA, where free agency decisions are broadcast as made-for-TV movies.

