Why Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL ‘Desperately’ Needs Tom Brady In Super Bowl

There certainly is the potential for Super Bowl LII to feature a pair of quarterbacks who aren’t exactly must-watch signal-callers.

But to alleviate that, the New England Patriots must win on Sunday in the AFC Championship against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the sake of the NFL. At least that’s what ESPN’s “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith believes.

When asked Friday if it is important for the NFL to have New England QB Tom Brady playing in the Super Bowl, Smith unabashedly emphasized Brady’s necessity due largely to the league’s tarnished image from the slew of off the field issues this season.

“They literally need to walk around with posters saying ‘Tom Brady, please save us,'” Smith said. “The NFL has had a tough season, we know why: the protests, the ratings, you know the negative publicity, all of this other stuff. … So now you have the Super Bowl coming up, you have a five-time Super Bowl champion, a league MVP multiple times over, a guy that’s obviously considered one of — if not the — greatest quarterback in the history of football. And you remove him from the Super Bowl y’all and what do you have? Blake Bortles against Case Keenum or Nick Foles. Are you kidding me?

“Oh the NFL needs Tom Brady desperately, there is no doubt about that,” Smith continued. “More so ever than before, he is holding the National Football League in the palm of his hands right now, because what’s the Super Bowl without him this year?”

Take a listen to Smith and co-host Max Kellerman’s full take here:

Of course, the flip side of this is how many people loathe Brady and the Patriots deeply and dread the possibility of him playing in yet another Super Bowl.

The Patriots are heavy favorites against the Jags, however, so unless something goes desperately wrong for New England, the NFL may be safe, in accordance with Smith’s stance, at least.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images