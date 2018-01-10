Should Gordon Hayward Return This Season? Not So Fast, Says Stephen A. Smith

It seems everyone has an opinion on how the Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward should approach rehabbing his injured left leg.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge caused quite a stir Tuesday when he tweeted a picture of Hayward without an ankle brace. But despite the 27-year-old’s clear (though expected) progress, Stephen A. Smith thinks Hayward should sit out the entire season, even if he gets medically cleared to return.

Watch the “First Take” co-host explain himself Wednesday morning:

Even if Hayward eventually becomes healthy enough to return this season, it’s hard to imagine he’d be mentally prepared to do everything necessary to help his team win.

Still, the decision ultimately will be made by Hayward and his team — not media and Green Teamers.

And Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, for one, hasn’t changed his expectations for Hayward’s timeline.

