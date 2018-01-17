Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Isaiah Thomas Doesn’t Deserve Celtics Tribute

The Isaiah Thomas-Boston Celtics tribute fiasco has centered around one question: Should the C’s honor Thomas on the same night they retire Paul Pierce’s number?

For Pierce, the answer to that question has been “no.”

But ahead of Tuesday night’s game between the Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans, former Celtic Rajon Rondo said that Thomas actually doesn’t deserve a tribute at all. Fair? Maybe, but it’s still an aggressive take.

During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” though, Stephen A. Smith actually sided with Rondo. Here’s what he had to say:

Hard to argue with either Smith or Rondo on this one.

In any event, it looks like the controversy finally can be put to bed. Pierce apparently told Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge he doesn’t want Thomas honored when the Cleveland Cavaliers return to Boston on Feb. 11 — and Ainge obliged.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images