Why Stephon Gilmore Won’t Talk To Ex-Roommate Alshon Jeffery Before Super Bowl

In a way, Stephon Gilmore will feel like he’s back in Columbia, S.C., next Sunday when his New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Gilmore, whose game-saving pass breakup last weekend helped New England lock down its second consecutive AFC title, played his college ball at the University of South Carolina, where he was a teammate, classmate and roommate of Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

But despite those close ties, the Patriots cornerback said he doesn’t plan on chatting with Jeffery in the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’m just too competitive to do that,” Gilmore told Steve Burton of WBZ-TV this week in an episode of “Patriots All-Access.” “I may talk to him after, but before the game, it’s really all focus.”

.@BumpNrunGilm0re on his decision to join the #Patriots, his big fourth down play and preparing to play against his college roommate, Alshon Jeffery. pic.twitter.com/ZluwGjx5nj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 26, 2018

Gilmore and Jeffery both starred for the Gamecocks as freshmen in 2009, earning spots on the Freshman All-American team. The duo combined for three first-team All-SEC selections between 2010 and 2011, with Jeffery also receiving first-team All-American honors as a sophomore.

“I went against him every day in practice,” Gilmore told Burton. “One-on-ones, we were the first ones up competing against each other. We’ve got a lot of history together, and it’s going to be fun playing against him.”

Gilmore, who moonlighted as a wildcat quarterback while at South Carolina, also completed two passes to Jeffery, including one in the 2010 Peach Bowl.

Both players declared for the NFL draft after their junior year, and their NFL careers have followed similar trajectories. Gilmore spent his first five seasons with the mediocre Buffalo Bills, and Jeffery was stuck on a Chicago Bears squad that continually got worse as his tenure wore on. Total playoff appearances between the two of them before this season: zero.

Gilmore and Jeffery both signed elsewhere after hitting unrestricted free agency last spring, and now, both sit one win away from a championship.

Speaking in the Patriots’ locker room Saturday afternoon, Gilmore gave a brief scouting report on his former college teammate.

“He’s a big guy,” he said. “He’s got a great catch radius. He’s a good receiver. We used to go at it a lot in practice in college, and he does whatever he can to win.”

Gilmore often matches up against bigger, stronger receivers while fellow Patriots corner Malcolm Butler tracking the smaller, quicker types. If that model holds, he and the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Jeffery should see a whole lot of each other next Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to trying to make plays to help the team win,” Gilmore said. “Whatever position the coaches put me in, I’ve got to be ready to be successful.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images