Why Tom Brady Never Thought About Jimmy Garoppolo Someday Taking His Job

It’s pretty easy to make the case that Tom Brady started playing better after the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014. But was it merely coincidental, or did the Patriots’ drafting of Garoppolo light the proverbial fire under Brady’s butt?

The relationship between the two quarterbacks remains a topic of intense debate, especially with Garoppolo now playing like a superstar for the San Francisco 49ers. But during an appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” on Wednesday, Brady said he never thought about Jimmy G as a threat to his job in New England.

“I don’t think about any of those things,” the Pats QB said. “Honestly, I have just tried to go out and do the best I can do for this team. There’s been a lot of players drafted over the years and other quarterbacks drafted. I don’t think that has ever taken away from what my focus or preparation has been. I think everyone on the team is here to help us win.

“The more good players you have, the better it is for everybody. That’s team sports. I think you have to embrace competition and that maximizes everyone and really gets the best out of everybody. That’s how I viewed it.”

Whatever you say, Tom.

Has Brady, who hasn’t played to his standards since Jimmy G got traded Oct. 31, been closely watching his former teammate, who finished the season 5-0 as the Niners’ starting QB?

“I haven’t watched any of those games,” Brady said. “Really, there’s been so much focus on our team. Like I’ve said, for them to win all their games, that is pretty great. I am really happy for him. He did a great job.”

That part’s probably true, but we’re still calling Brady’s bluff on not being motivated by Garoppolo’s presence.

Only time will tell whether the Pats made the right call in trading Garoppolo. Still, the case can be made that New England already is kicking itself for sending the 26-year-old packing.