Will Ferrell Crashes Roger Federer Interview, Grills Tennis Legend As Ron Burgundy

Photo via Facebook/ESPN

Roger Federer’s years as a public figure trained him well for his strangest-ever interview.

As John McEnroe was speaking to Federer on Tuesday following his Australian Open 2018 first-round win over Aljaž Bedene, comedian Will Ferrell entered the frame and took over the routine interview as Ron Burgundy, his unforgettable character in the 2004 movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

The crowd roared with laughter at Ferrell’s antics, but Federer, 36, answered his questions with poise befitting a 19-time Grand Slam champion.

Having won his fifth Australian Open last year, Federer has a great shot at adding to his legend in this year’s tournament, especially if he deals with opponents’ best shots as well as handled Ferrell’s bizarre questions.