WWE Odds: Here Are Current Favorites To Win Royal Rumble 2018

For the first time in the company’s history, WWE will have a men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The winners of both these matches will receive championship matches at Wrestlemania 34. Currently, recent signee Ronda Rousey has the best odds of winning the women’s Royal Rumble match at +137, followed by Asuka at +200.

Here are the current odds for the favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble match, via OddsShark.

Shinsuke Nakamura +100

The King of Strong Style’s roller-coaster rookie year on Smackdown Live puts him in a position to cash in big at his first Wrestlemania after television victories over John Cena and Randy Orton helped to put him over to a more national audience.

However, his lackluster championship matches with Jinder Mahal decreased his stock with the fans.

With a rumored dream match with WWE Champion AJ Styles teased throughout the year, Nakamura is the clear favorite to win this year’s Rumble match.

Roman Reigns +350

In 2015, Reigns won the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe. This year most fans expected Reigns to be the one to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. WWE has been known to swerve the audience if the outcome is too expected, but with Reigns dropping the Intercontinental Championship on Raw to The Miz, he’s is the best bet on the Raw brand to win the Rumble.

Daniel Bryan +350

Despite not being cleared by WWE to compete, Bryan has emerged as a favorite to win the match. His current storyline wouldn’t suggest a Rumble victory, but the likelihood of him leaving WWE for not being allowed to wrestle anymore is very high. Perhaps this will be WWE’s way of giving one of its more popular superstars in recent memory a proper sendoff.

Braun Strowman +500

WWE’s resident Monster Among Men has been the hottest superstars in all of WWE. His odds decrease if he wins the WWE Universal Championship earlier in the night, but it still will be a tough task to keep the 385-pounder out of the night’s main event.