Zdeno Chara Feeds Pigeon Out Of His Hand In Thoughtful Instagram Post

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara recently joined Instagram, and boy has he started these first couple weeks off with a bang.

His posts usually are pretty entertaining, all the while thought-provoking and also posted in Czech (in case you want to try and learn a few words here and there).

He took it to the next level Wednesday, though, posting a video of him feeding a pigeon straight out of his hand while standing in a parking lot. But the post came complete with a a much broader message about trust.

Who knew the B’s captain was such a big pigeon guy?

With all the hustle and bustle that comes with being a professional athlete, especially a captain and player with some wide notoriety like Chara, it’s nice to see him be able to enjoy the little things in life.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images.