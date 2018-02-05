2018 Beanpot Boston College Vs. Northeastern Semifinal Live Score, Highlights

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The 66th annual Beanpot tournament kicks off Monday night at TD Garden with a rematch of last season’s consolation game.

Boston College takes on Northeastern in a matchup featuring two of the best teams in the Hockey East conference.

This is the 23rd meeting between these schools in the semifinal round of the tournament.

Northeastern hasn’t won the Beanpot since 1988, which is the longest active title drought in the tourney. BC last won in 2016.

Keep it right here for live score updates and highlights with our BC vs. Northeastern live blog.

First period, 15:58, 0-0: BC has successfully killed off the penalty.

First period, 17:58, 0-0: Northeastern is going on the night’s first power play.

Northeastern picks up the first power play of the night after Chris Grando goes off for slashing at 2:02 of the first period #BCEagles #Beanpot — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) February 5, 2018

First period, 18:01, 0-0: A Northeastern shot from the left faceoff circle goes off a skate in front of the net but the puck sails wide. The Huskies have earned the majority of the puck possession so far.

First period, 20:00, 0-0: We’re underway! BC wins the opening faceoff.

4:45 p.m. ET: Both teams are on the ice for warmups.