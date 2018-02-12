2018 Beanpot Championship Live Stream: Watch Boston University Vs. Northeastern Online

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Northeastern has a chance to end its long Beanpot title-winning drought when it plays Boston University in the championship game Monday night at TD Garden.

BU advanced to the title game with a double-overtime victory against Harvard last Monday, while Northeastern advanced with a win over Boston College.

Northeastern hasn’t won the Beanpot since 1988.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Beanpot championship game on NESN, NESNgo and NESN National.

When: Monday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN (and through DirecTV, DISH and NESN National), NESNgo