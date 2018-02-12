2018 Beanpot Final Boston University Vs. Northeastern Live Score, Highlights

BOSTON — Northeastern has a chance to erase three decades of Beanpot heartache Monday night at TD Garden when it takes on Boston University in the championship game.
The last time the Huskies won the Beanpot was 1988, and the last time they played in the final was 2015, when the Terriers defeated them in overtime.
But Northeastern enters this game as the favorite following a convincing 3-0 victory over Boston College in the Beanpot semifinal. BU reached the final with a 3-2 double overtime win over Harvard, but the Terriers will be without forward Jordan Greenway, who’s currently in South Korea representing the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Keep it right here for score updates and highlights with our BU vs. Northeastern live blog.
First period, 10:23, 0-0: Northeastern fires a one-timer from the slot but BU goalie Jake Oettinger comes up clutch with a huge right-pad save.
First period, 16:30, 0-0: The overturned goal seems to have given the Huskies some life.
First period, 17:51, 0-0: The first impactful call has been made.
BU scored the opening goal, but after further review it was taken away for goalie interference.
First period, 20:00, 0-0: We’re underway!
7:05 p.m.: Both teams are on the ice for warmups.
6:58 p.m.: Here’s the BU lineup.
6:30 p.m. ET: The players are starting to arrive.
