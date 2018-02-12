2018 Beanpot Final Preview: Northeastern Aims To End Title Drought Vs. Boston University

Photo via Nicholas Goss/NESN.com

Northeastern dominated Boston College in last week’s semifinal, and now the Huskies have one more challenge to overcome to end their long Beanpot championship drought.

They will play the Boston University Terriers on Monday night at TD Garden in the 2018 Beanpot final. Northeastern has not won this tournament since 1988 — the longest active drought of the four participating schools.

The Terriers are aiming for their first Beanpot crown since 2015, when they defeated the Huskies 4-3 in a thrilling overtime affair.

Will the Huskies end three decades of Beanpot disappointment, or will the Terriers win a record 31st Beanpot title?

Here’s a preview of BU vs. NU.

Boston University (15-11-3) vs. Northeastern (16-8-5), 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, NESNgo, NESN National

How They Got Here

Boston University: BU beat Harvard 3-2 in double overtime

Northeastern: NU beat Boston College 3-0

Head-to-Head History

These teams have met just four times in the Beanpot this decade. The Terriers are 3-1-0 in these matchups with the lone championship game victory.

2016 Semifinal: Boston University 3, Northeastern 1

2015 Final: Boston University 3, Northeastern 2 (OT)

2013 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, Boston University 2

2010 Semifinal: Boston University 2, Northeastern 1

What They’re Saying

BU coach David Quinn knows that Northeastern’s top line — which tallied three goals against Boston College in the semifinal — will provide a stern test for his team.

“A big challenge. Those guys are men,” Quinn said after BU’s semifinal victory versus Harvard. “They play the game hard. They play it the right way. We didn’t do very well against them early in the season. I think we’re a lot different team than we were back then. There’s more to that team than just their top line. They defend well. They got a great goalie. They’re one of the best teams in the country.”

Key Players

Huskies goalie Cayden Primeau was a brick wall against Boston College, stopping all 37 shots he faced to propel his team to the championship game. The freshman goaltender shows tremendous poise for an 18-year-old, and Northeastern will need that calm in net against a BU squad with a senior class that has Beanpot title-winning experience.

Brandon Hickey is a leader on the Terriers and an important part of their success at both ends of the ice. The senior defenseman provides a steady, reliable defensive presence in their own zone, and his offensive production is very valuable as well. The Terriers will need his playmaking ability with star forward Jordan Greenway not playing in the Beanpot final because he’s at the 2018 Winter Olympics with Team USA. Hickey scored a goal and tallied two assists last Monday against Harvard.

Prediction

Northeastern wins 3-1