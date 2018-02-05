2018 Beanpot Semifinal Preview: BC vs. Northeastern Prediction, Key Players And More

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Boston College had a 2017 Beanpot to forget, as the Eagles lost to Northeastern 4-2 in the consolation game. It was the first time the Eagles had lost in the consolation game of the tournament since 1993.

BC will try to exact some revenge for last season’s failures when it takes on the Huskies in the semifinals of the 66th annual Beanpot on Monday night at TD Garden.

Here’s a preview of BC vs. NU.

Beanpot Records

Boston College: 78-52 record (534 goals scored, 452 goals against) with 20 championships and 15 runner-up finishes

Northeastern: 39-91 (406 GF, 624 GA) with four championships and 13 runner-up finishes

Head-to-Head History

These teams have met six times this decade. BC won the first four and is 2-0 in title games, but Northeastern has won the last two.

2017 Consolation: Northeastern 4, Boston College 2

2015 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, Boston College 2

2014 Final: Boston College 4, Northeastern 1

2013 Final: Boston College 6, Northeastern 3

2012 Semifinal: Boston College 7, Northeastern 1

2011 Final: Boston College 7, Northeastern 6 (OT)

2017-18 Season

Northeastern is having a fantastic season. The Huskies are in second place in Hockey East with an 11-5-3 conference record. They’re 15-7-5 overall, and their plus-31 goal differential is the highest of any Hockey East team. This success has vaulted Northeastern to No. 11 in the latest Division 1 poll.

The Eagles are No. 16 in the poll as the leader in Hockey East at 13-6-0. BC has struggled out of conference, though, with a 0-5-3 record in those games. The Eagles’ goal differential only is plus-1, and their home record at Conte Forum is a mediocre 6-5-2.

These conference rivals split their season series thus far. BC beat Northeastern 4-1 on Nov. 18, and the Huskies won 5-2 on Dec. 9.

Key Players

What freshman forward Logan Hutsko lacks in size (5-foot-10, 165 pounds), he makes up for in skill. He leads the Eagles in scoring with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 19 Hockey East games. Hutsko will be relied on to generate scoring chances and help the Eagles beat Hockey East’s best goalie — Cayden Primeau.

Speaking of Primeau, he has an 8-4-2 record and ranks tied for first in save percentage (.930) and first in goals against average (1.89) among Hockey East goalies. A strong performance in this tournament is the key to Northeastern ending its 30-year Beanpot title drought.

Prediction

Northeastern wins 3-2